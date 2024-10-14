Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 2,408 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 420,978 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,354,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,644,000 after acquiring an additional 161,679 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,092,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,047,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,875,000 after buying an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 794,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,515,000 after buying an additional 560,138 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

RUSHA opened at $51.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $56.64.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rush Enterprises

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $232,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,597.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $403,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,197.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,597.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,554. 12.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.