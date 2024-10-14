Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 26,975 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,975 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 356.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $866,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $484.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.35.

In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,979.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

