Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 397 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $84.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.51. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

