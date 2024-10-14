Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 4,472 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $616.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $630.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.