Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 58,851 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,851 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

