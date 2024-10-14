Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 63,256 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 63,256 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

