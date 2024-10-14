Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 83,186 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,186 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. LongView Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 1,298,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,272,000 after buying an additional 38,056 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. BWM Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

