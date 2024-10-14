Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Squarespace by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Squarespace by 3.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Squarespace by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 68,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $3,033,354.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,031,070.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $115,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,792.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 68,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $3,033,354.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,031,070.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,207 shares of company stock valued at $20,489,371. 44.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Squarespace Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,161.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQSP. Mizuho lowered Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

