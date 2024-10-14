Simplicity Wealth LLC Trims Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,373 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 563,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 112,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 296,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON opened at $24.97 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

