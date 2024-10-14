Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,306,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,333,000 after buying an additional 39,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $117.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.73%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

