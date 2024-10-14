SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,732,000 after buying an additional 4,513,620 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,505 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 119,445.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

