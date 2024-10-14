SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,847,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,205,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,429,000 after buying an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 433,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $53.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

