SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,296,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,298,000 after acquiring an additional 331,607 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9,091.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 234,468 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,788,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10,348.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 121,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 120,042 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $85.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

