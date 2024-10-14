SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7,173.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

