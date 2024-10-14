Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 864.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

