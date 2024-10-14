Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.85.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO opened at $155.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.33 and its 200-day moving average is $151.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

