Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $131.91 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

