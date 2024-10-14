TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 83.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $139.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.91 and a twelve month high of $162.13.

TFI International Announces Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFII shares. National Bank Financial cut TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.13.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

