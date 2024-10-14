The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Clorox by 17.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $160.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average is $144.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.09.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.