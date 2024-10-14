The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Decreased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,633,000 after acquiring an additional 559,019 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,980,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 301.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 333,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,191,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,320,000 after buying an additional 233,742 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $21,709,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $117.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average is $105.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $119.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

