The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.