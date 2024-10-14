The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after buying an additional 898,143 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $169,770,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,654,000 after buying an additional 496,326 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,322,000 after buying an additional 258,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $378.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $385.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.19.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

