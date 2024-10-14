The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 223,655 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,174,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 323,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

SWZ stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $9.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Dividend Announcement

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

