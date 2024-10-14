Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,271 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $14,556,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $8,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.33.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $399.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.21. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $400.29. The firm has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.