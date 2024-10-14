Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $771,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $768,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,951,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,655,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares during the period. Finally, Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.95.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $163.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

