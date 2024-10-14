Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,900 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $277,233,000 after purchasing an additional 791,940 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,218,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,178 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.