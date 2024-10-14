Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Lifted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

