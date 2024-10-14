UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,893 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systrade AG lifted its stake in UBS Group by 385.0% during the third quarter. Systrade AG now owns 485,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.