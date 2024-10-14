UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 56 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MORN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 154.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 194,122 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,293,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,835,000 after acquiring an additional 160,281 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 3,164.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 125,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $20,986,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total transaction of $513,424.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,980.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total transaction of $513,424.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,980.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,963.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,541 shares of company stock worth $18,399,192. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MORN stock opened at $340.08 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.45 and a fifty-two week high of $340.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.67.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

