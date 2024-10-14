UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Biogen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,898,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.78.

Biogen Trading Down 0.1 %

BIIB stock opened at $188.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.70. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.31 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. Biogen’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

