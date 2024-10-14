UMB Bank n.a. Buys 101 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $330.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.04 and its 200 day moving average is $335.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.96 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

