UMB Bank n.a. Buys 136 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in A. O. Smith by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 665.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $194,319. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE AOS opened at $80.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

