UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 264,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,732,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Datadog by 129.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,384,000 after buying an additional 344,431 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Datadog by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.19.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $129.81 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.66, a P/E/G ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,939,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,822,395.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,939,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,574 shares of company stock worth $41,291,591. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

