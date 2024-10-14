UMB Bank n.a. Has $100,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 7.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.14.

NYSE MSCI opened at $605.59 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.36.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

