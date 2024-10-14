UMB Bank n.a. Has $67,000 Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,221 shares of company stock worth $12,296,487 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $116.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $116.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.