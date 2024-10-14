UMB Bank n.a. Has $67,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,856.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,856.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W cut Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

