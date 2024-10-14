UMB Bank n.a. Has $73,000 Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 8.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 8.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

