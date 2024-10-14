UMB Bank n.a. Has $74,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 69,674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 23.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.84.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $51.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.