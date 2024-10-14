UMB Bank n.a. Has $79,000 Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,900,000 after acquiring an additional 407,244 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

