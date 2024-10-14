UMB Bank n.a. Has $90,000 Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 191.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after buying an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medpace by 22.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 38.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,692,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 15.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,265,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 55.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,343,000 after purchasing an additional 143,481 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Up 0.9 %

Medpace stock opened at $347.91 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.21 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.