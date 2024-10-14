UMB Bank n.a. Has $90,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 41.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 69.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 456,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.8 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 133.08%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

