UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,529,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,549,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,632 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,242,000 after buying an additional 5,508,422 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 11,313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,317,000 after buying an additional 41,027,134 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,207,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,759,000 after acquiring an additional 280,696 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

