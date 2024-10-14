UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 249 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 204.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.7 %

HWM stock opened at $103.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.13. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

