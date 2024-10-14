UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 98 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 71.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $174.72 on Monday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.45. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.03.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total value of $998,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,806.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

