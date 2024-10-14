UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $290,655,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 185.0% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,305,000 after buying an additional 2,525,240 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AppLovin by 977.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,736,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.5 %

APP opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $147.60.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

