UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 854,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 99,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NUMV opened at $36.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

