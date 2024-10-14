UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,094 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the first quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 151.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $10.05 on Monday. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

