UMB Bank n.a. Sells 388 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

