UMB Bank n.a. Sells 605 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $100,848,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,667 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,053,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 668.9% in the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,304,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,309,000 after buying an additional 1,134,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Match Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after buying an additional 977,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.34.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $42.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

