UMB Bank n.a. Sells 689 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,638,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 44,850 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Buckle Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BKE opened at $42.35 on Monday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.39 million for the quarter. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $853,503.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,761,851.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,046,825.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,688,978.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $853,503.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,863,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,761,851.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,252 shares of company stock worth $5,887,072. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.